Barbara McConnellMay 2, 1935 - August 17, 2020OaklandOn Monday August 17, 2020, Barbara McConnell died from cancer after having lived a long and full life. Barbara was born in Oakland, California, to George and Jane Anne Wylie McConnell. Barbara grew up in Oakland and succeeded in her school studies attending Oakland High School where she was active in Beta Alpha Psi (National Accounting Society). Upon graduating she attended The University of California, Berkeley campus, where she was active in the Beta Gamma Sigma Society (Commerce Scholastic Society) earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting, obtaining a General Secondary Credential and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Barbara then attended San Francisco State where she earned her Master's degree.Barbara taught school for 38 years in the Oakland School District at Fremont High School until her early retirement in 1995. She enjoyed fishing but was not successful in catching many, Barbara also loved picking grapes and bottling wine annually with friends.She was highly active in the Retired Teachers Association serving on the selection committee for the annual scholarship awards and monthly luncheons. She traveled extensively in Europe for teachers' conferences.Barbara loved to talk and meet new people. She never met anyone with whom she could not strike up a conversation on almost any subject. She was loved by everyone she met.She was regularly active in the Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Oakland for 45 years and never missed a Sunday. After the service she was always downstairs making lunch for all that attended.Barbara was preceded in death by her long-term companion Brad Estes. She is survived by Michael and Vickie Eckert, her cousins Lisa Wylie, Regan Wylie, Tom Newman, Nadine Brown, Russell Brown, Ed Brown, Jane Wylie, Gerald Ricker and many other family members and close friends near and far.A virtual memorial service will be held online September 20th at 12:15 am. For information about the memorial service contact jerryricker19@gmail.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Park Blvd. Presbyterian Church, 4101 Park Blvd. Oakland, CA 94602 (510) 530-5311