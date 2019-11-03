Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara McDonnell


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara McDonnell Obituary
Barbara McDonnell
Jan 24, 1931 - Oct 14, 2019
Napa, CA
Born in Oakland, CA to Bill and Eura Kinst, Barbara was an educator, businesswoman, author, traveler, and avid Giants fan. She taught for many years at De Anza College. Barbara passed away at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Christie (Dan), Nancy (Jerry), Julie (Bob), and Bill, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, John McDonnell, her parents, and her brothers George and Bill.


View the online memorial for Barbara McDonnell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -