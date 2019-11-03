|
Barbara McDonnell
Jan 24, 1931 - Oct 14, 2019
Napa, CA
Born in Oakland, CA to Bill and Eura Kinst, Barbara was an educator, businesswoman, author, traveler, and avid Giants fan. She taught for many years at De Anza College. Barbara passed away at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children Christie (Dan), Nancy (Jerry), Julie (Bob), and Bill, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, John McDonnell, her parents, and her brothers George and Bill.
View the online memorial for Barbara McDonnell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019