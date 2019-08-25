|
Barbara Noble Johnson
June 30, 1935 - August 12, 2019
Santa Clara
Surrounded by family, on 12 August 2019 Barbara Noble Johnson passed away peacefully, due to complications from ALS. She touched so many with her generous spirit and will be missed.
Born on 30 June 1935 at San Jose Hospital, Barbara was the only daughter of William Roberts Noble and Mildred Smith Noble. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Worden Noble.
A smart and accomplished student, Barbara was a straight A student at San Jose High School (Class of 1953) and San Jose State College (SJSC Class of 1957), where she graduated top of her class with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Psychology. While at SJSC, she was an active member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and served as its treasurer. In recognition of her academic achievements, Barbara was honored with an invitation to join The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
While the question of who chased whom has long been a source of friendly banter, she and the love of her life, Donald "Rolfe" Johnson, caught each other and were married on 2 February 1957, enjoying 62 years of loving marriage.
Family meant the world to Barbara, and gave her life special meaning. While her children were young, she was an engaged stay-at-home mom, participating in PTA and supporting their many extra-curricular activities. She stayed involved in their lives, never forgetting a birthday or missing an important life event.
Once her children were on their own, Barbara went to work outside the home: at Bullock's Department Store as a credit supervisor; then at Hewlett-Packard Credit Union as a Senior Loan Officer and Trainer. She retired from Hewlett-Packard in 1994. In retirement, Barbara and Rolfe kept busy and made many contributions. Barbara edited the Hewlett-Packard Retirement Employee Club newsletter for 6 years, during that time transitioning the newsletter to modern digital formats. Together they volunteered at Sakamoto Elementary School (15 years) and Second Harvest Food Bank (10 years). They also travelled the world, eventually walking on all seven continents, always bringing back lovely pictures, rich stories, and thoughtful mementoes of their travels.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Rolfe; devoted children Robin Engfer (Doug) of Santa Cruz, Eric Johnson of Shingletown (whose faithful dog, Sarah, brought Barbara great comfort), and Dawne Messick (Kurt) of San Jose; grandchildren Philip Engfer (Amber) of Santa Cruz, Adrian Engfer (Jackie) of Boulder CO, Jillian Johnson (Aaron) of San Jose, Jordan Johnson (Yuri) of Japan, Morgan Messick of Campbell, and Allison Messick of San Luis Obispo; and great-grand-daughter Melia Amore Engfer of Santa Cruz.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral, 81 North Second Street, San Jose (408.293.7953). A private inurnment will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019