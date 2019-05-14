Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
Barbara Parento


Barbara Parento Obituary
Barbara Parento
June 5,1936 - May 7, 2019
San Jose
Born in Oakland, Mrs. Parento (Bobbie), married Leonard Dominick Parento and they lived in Santa Clara County for 51 years. Bobbie retired from the Bank of America after 35 years. She was an active member and leader in several charity / social organizations. She enjoyed gardening and the occasional trip to go gambling. She enjoyed sitting beside her husband and friends playing the slot machines for hours, talking to the machines and sending words of encouragement to all. She was a loving mother to 6 children: Clayton Parento of San Jose, Donald Parento of Stockton, Roxanne Vajretti of San Jose, Fred Parento of Livermore and Marianne Benventano of Pennsylvania. Predeceased by husband Leonard and daughter Kathleen Kohs. She is survived by her sisters Ella Vavrock and Joanne Slama of Oregon. Grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Predeceased by sister Nina Rogers, brother Robert Porter her parents Clayton H & Laverne Porter. Lovingly called Noni by her grandchildren and Bobbie by her friends, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Bobbie and Leonard Internment service will be held at LAKEWOOD Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave. in Hughson, CA 95326, 209-883-4465 Friday May 17, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Service 11:00 AM. Gravesite Dedication 12:00 PM.
To leave an online condolence to the family or share a memory, please visit the Lakewood Memorial park website at: www.lakewoodhughson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 14, 2019
