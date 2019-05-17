Home

Barbara Rouse Biaggi was born in Yakima Washington and died Thursday, April 25th in Santa Clara. She was raised in Los Gatos and spent her career teaching special education students at Terell Elementary. She was patient kind and loving. She had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. She is survived by her son Michael, daughter Vanessa and sisters Suzanne Rouse Detrick and Martha Rouse Johnson.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on May 17, 2019
