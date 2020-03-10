|
|
Barbara Rudnicki
Dec. 15, 1949 - Feb. 29 2020
Campbell
Barbara J. Rudnicki, 70, died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), February 29, 2020, at El Camino Hospital, Los Gatos, California. She was born December 15, 1949 in Montebello, California the daughter of Caroline Pace Chaffman and John Chaffman.
Barbara graduated from Rosemead High School, Class of 1968. Following graduation she worked at Department of Social Service in El Monte. She continued her education and graduated from Redlands College with her bachelor of arts and later from California State University Stanislaus where she received her master's degree in school psychology.
Barbara was married July 26, 1980 to Joseph W. Rudnicki for twenty-five years. She is survived by her eldest son, Kenneth J. Rudnicki and Erika L. Rudnicki. Douglas C. Rudnicki, the second child, died before reaching his first birthday.
Barbara worked as a school psychologist for twenty years. She retired from Campbell Union School District.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 624 North Rossmore, Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90004, April 25, 2020 at 10:00am.
Also, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Saratoga at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga, Avenue, Saratoga, California 95070, April 27, 2020 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following charities:
Saint Andrews Church, 13601 Saratoga, Avenue, Saratoga, California 95070
ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022
iamals.og
Sierra Club Commemorative Memorials, 2101 Webster, Street Ste. 1300, Oakland, California 94612
sierraclub.org
View the online memorial for Barbara Rudnicki
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2020