Barbara Silvera
1937 - 2020
Barbara Silvera
Sep 17th, 1937 - July 21, 2020 82
San Jose
The woman who loved bingo & family, survived by husband of 67 years Clarence Silvera, Mother to Peggy McCarry Dobrenz & Spouse Mike of San Jose & Karen Hartell of North Carolina. Grandson and light of her life Nathan Silvera Dobrenz, Brothers Gary Burris & Spouse Nani, Greg Burris & Spouse Brigid. Many Grandchildren, neices-nephews. Worked 50 years Butchers union 506. She passed from Covid-19. No services at this time.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
