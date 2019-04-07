Barbara Steward

March 29, 1927 - March 7, 2019

Sunnyvale

Barbara H. Steward passed away peacefully at her home in Sunnyvale, Ca, on March 7, 2019 three weeks before her 92nd birthday. Her survivors include her two sons John (Valerie) of Scotts Valley and Tony (Sheila) of Arroyo Grande and her daughter Laurel (Dennis) Guenther of Colorado Springs. Barbara had six grandchildren; Neva, Bonnie, Mathew, Dustin, Christopher and Nicholas as well as six great-grandchildren.

Barbara was born and raised in San Francisco graduating from St. Ignatius High School. She spent her adult life in the San Francisco Bay Area having lived first in Palo Alto and then moving to Sunnyvale in 1956. There she raised her family, tended her garden and pursued her professional aspirations as an executive level administrative assistant. She worked for the Palo Alto Police Department, Sunnyvale Times Standard, El Camino Hospital and Westinghouse. She retired from Westinghouse in 1992. During her retirement, Barbara volunteered her services to a local elementary school where she tutored children in need.

Some of Barbara's fondest moments in life, as she stated on numerous occasions, were spent with her grandchildren. She loved her family and took the time to forge long lasting relationships with the younger members. She enjoyed taking the kids to the park and visiting the duck pond. She loved to watch the reactions of her grandchildren when the ducks arrived for feeding. There was much joy for her in spending time with her grandchildren. Her backyard was also a source of joy tending to her beautiful plants and providing an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation for her and her family.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

She will be missed but remembered, loved but let go to a better place…





View the online memorial for Barbara Steward Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary