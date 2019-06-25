Barbara Williams

Almaden Valley

Barbara passed away peacefully on June 11 surrounded by family, with her loving husband of 64 years by her side.

She was an amazing mother and homemaker who often remarked on how lucky she was to have such a beautiful house and such a beautiful family. She touched many lives through her willingness to help anyone in need, and was known as a "second mom" to the many children she cared for over the years. Barbara never stopped redecorating the home she lived in for 50 years - even suggesting a new paint color for the master bathroom on the morning she left this world. Her house was always immaculate, yet no one ever saw her clean, and all were welcome at her table.

She loved the mountains, playing Bridge, board games, lunch with friends, shopping, and decorating. Her grandchildren knew her as "Mormor," and her "grand dogs" were always welcome. She remarked at the end to having lived a very happy life.

Barbara was born in Minneapolis, MN and moved to San Jose in 1969. She is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughters Dawn Murphy, Julie Donnellan and Nanci Williams; son-in-law Greg Donnellan; grandchildren Kelsey and Tyler Donnellan; Kaitlin and Jack Murphy; Ben, Nate and Travis Orloff. She is reunited in heaven with her parents John and Olga Carlson, her brothers John and Wallace, and her cousin/sister, Francies.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Montevideo Clubhouse, 1585 Monteval Lane on July 14th, 3 p.m. Memorial service to be held at the Hillside Cemetery Chapel in Minneapolis, July 28th.





