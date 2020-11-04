Barrie N. Blake
Barrie Nicholas Blake, 87, died of natural causes on October 28, 2020. She was born December 20, 1932 in Ogden Utah, the daughter of Francis G. and Rosina Cannon Nicholas.
Barrie graduated from Ogden High School and attended University of Utah as a music major. She met and married the love of her life, John Joseph Blake soon after college and headed to California for Jack to attend Stanford Graduate School of Business. Barrie worked at the University to support them until his graduation. Barrie then turned her interests towards community service. She was a founding member of Junior League of San Jose, serving in the capacity of Vice President and Chairman of various committees over the years. As a Sustaining member, Barrie was an advisor to the Nominating Committee and stayed a member until her passing. She was also a committed member of Saratoga Foothill Club for 46 years.
She was a talented chef who embraced haute cuisine in the 70's and traveled throughout Europe exploring renowned Michelin chefs & their restaurants. She loved and was a patron of various musical arts through the years. Always a voracious reader, she spent 48 years in her beloved book club.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Cannon Nicholas. Surviving her is her loving daughter, Melanie Blake D'Souza, her husband Kevin and two grandsons, Blake and Cole D'Souza.
A private graveside service will be held. Those who wish to remember Barrie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation https://www.jdrf.org/fundraising/
