Beatrice Finneran
Placerville, CA
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Beatrice Finneran passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92. She was a loving wife and mother. Bea was born April 29, 1927 in Wilkinsburg, PA to 'Al' and Hazel (Cyphers) Fike. The family moved to Lakewood, OH in 1932 where Bea spent her childhood. She attended Hiram College where she met her husband Thomas Finneran. The couple married in Lakewood on June 12, 1948. They raised two sons and a daughter. They were married for 39 years before Tom passed away in 1987. In 1964, Bea earned her medical assistant degree and went on to work for a variety of doctors in the Sunnyvale/Los Altos area. She retired in 1989 and went on to volunteer as a 'Pink Lady' at El Camino Hospital in Mt. View, CA. She was active in the 'Women's Group' at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. Bea had a passion for helping family and friends. She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking, traveling, and going to the movies. Bea was preceded in death by her father, 'Al, mother, Hazel, sisters, Margaret and Florence and her husband Tom. She is survived by her children: Steve Finneran, (Caroline), Terry Finneran, (Deborah), and Phyllis Finneran; grandchildren: Daniel Finneran, (Natalie), Brett Finneran and Sally (Finneran) Lindstrom, (Greg); and great grandchildren: Naomi, Charlotte, Evangeline and Thomas. A memorial service will be held on September 27, 2019 at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church in Sunnyvale, CA at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to: Snowline Hospice in El Dorado County (snowlinehospice.org//help/donate); Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church to the 'Women's Group' (svpc.us); or the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019