Beatrice Pacheco
Jan. 30, 1930 - Dec. 25, 2019
Mountain View
Beatrice Katherine Pacheco passed away peacefully Christmas morning at her home in Mountain View, California.
Beatrice was born in Wilkinsburg, PA to Clyde and Eva Wood.
She was raised in Seattle WA and moved to Burlingame CA, where she graduated from Burlingame High School in 1947. She subsequently attended Jean Tearny art school in San Francisco, CA, where she met her husband of 60 years, Arthur Pacheco. Mrs. Pacheco was a homemaker, raising a family of three sons.
Beatrice and Arthur traveled to Maui, where they enjoyed snorkeling, Sunday buffets and brought back wood to make Huli Huli chicken. They also spent time by the sea in Seascape, near Aptos CA. Together they decorated their Mountain View home with Southwest style art and collectables that they found in their travels together.
Her interests included family, gardening, sewing and Hawaiian culture.
Beatrice is survived by her three sons, Stephen of San Francisco CA, Michael of Aliso Viejo CA and Christopher of Sacramento CA with his one son, Patrick and two daughters, Allegria and Avalon. She is also survived by her sister, Marjorie Hamlin, of Bend OR.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 13, 2020