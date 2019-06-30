|
Beatrice Pires Sears
Aug 11, 1932-Jan 27, 2019
Beatrice has entered into eternal peace. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph N. Pires and Mary Avala Pires and sister Pauline P. Rodrigues. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 1/2 years, Manuel Sears; daughter Yvonne Sears Gastelum and son-in-law Jesus Gastelum; son Tom J. Sears and daughter-in-law Debbie Sears and grandson Kyle Sears. Beatrice was a native San Josean and a graduate of Roosevelt High School in San Jose. She was a member of the 20/30 LUSO-American Fraternal Society. She was a Realty Property Manager pursuing various business interests. Beatrice's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at Five Wounds Church at Santa Clara St. and Highway 101, in San Jose, CA, on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:30 a. m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beatrice's memory to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019