Beatrice Wheeler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Wheeler
Dec 14, 1927 - May 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Bea was a Campbell, California farm girl, growing up among the prune and apricot orchards. She was in one of the first graduating classes at Campbell High School. While earning a teaching degree at San Jose State College (now San Jose State University), she met her future husband, Jerry. Shortly after they were married, they took their infant son, Curt, to Germany where they taught on an Army Base for 2 years. Frequently, they took advantage of their time in Europe to travel and ski all over the continent. Son Lee was born soon after they returned to the USA. Bea and Jerry co-owned a modest ski cabin in Soda Springs, where they spent winters skiing at local resorts, and summers enjoying the beautiful Sierra Nevada. Bea taught elementary school in the Alum Rock School District until her retirement in 1991.
Bea was a devoted wife and caregiver for her husband, who was confined to a wheelchair in 1976 until his passing in 1994. Never were they without dogs and cats in their house, and big dogs were their favorites: 2 Afghans, a Borzoi, a Dalmatian, an Irish Setter, and a Greyhound. Thomas, a Corgi/Jack Russell terrier mix, has been with Bea for the last 14 years and is still going strong.
She was a devoted grandmother to Natalee, daughter of Lee and his wife Margee; Rachel, Lauren, and Nicole, daughters of Curt and his wife Cristi; and great-grandson, Jason, all of whom survive her. Her only niece, Cecilia Kilian, and her 2 sons, Alex and William, live in France.
Bea was very active in her educational sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and was instrumental in helping find and contact alumni of Campbell High School for quarterly reunions. She enjoyed volunteering at Youth Science Institute thrift store in the Alum Rock neighborhood. She played bridge for decades with many of the same colleagues she taught with.
We love her and will miss her very much. In the words of many who knew her, she was "a true lady."

Please contact the family for information about services to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations to an Alzheimer's charity of your choice is appreciated.


View the online memorial for Beatrice Wheeler



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved