Benignus Thomas Greene
1932 - 2020
Resident of San Mateo
Benignus (Ben) Greene passed away peacefully at home in San Mateo with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan, his son Kevin (Fran) and daughters Ann (Larry) and Monica (Sam), and predeceased by his sons Brian and David. Ben was born in Ireland before coming to America where he met and married his lifelong love, Joan. Ben worked as a carpenter and later as a building inspector in San Francisco.
He leaves behind his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Matthew and Patrick, his sisters-and brother-in law, cousins and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Anthony, John, Michael and Andrew, and sisters Moira and Sr. Bridget.
A rosary service will be held at 6 pm on Sun. November 8th, and a funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Mon. November 9th. Both services will be at St. Gregory Church located at 2715 Hacienda St., in San Mateo.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Gregory Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Church
