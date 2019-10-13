|
Benita Carmen Leon Reimal
Nov. 5, 1934 - Oct. 5, 2019
Resident of Gilroy
Our beloved mother Benita Carmen Leon Reimal passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 10/5/2019. She was born in Reedley, CA on 11/5/1934 to Porfirio and Michaela Goni Leon originally from the Basque region of Navarre, Spain. Benita was raised on her parent's farm in Wasco, CA .Benita had Parkinson's. She always had a warm smile and positive attitude as she fought this degenerative brain disease bravely. Benita Carmen Leon was married to Bill Reimal on April 14, 1962, and they had a good life together for 57 years. Benita worked as an elementary school teacher and Resource Specialist throughout Gilroy Unified School District. Benita is survived by her loving husband Bill Reimal, daughter Teresa Reimal, son Larry Reimal, daughter-in-law Camille Reimal, granddaughters Caitlyn and Carissa Pierotti, Rebeca Reimal, Rachel Reimal, & grandson Larry Reimal Jr., great-grandmother of Audrey Brooklyn Marie Pierotti. Benita is also survived by her loving sister Gloria Lisk, brother-in-law Ronald Lisk, niece Michelle and her husband Kevin Kelly and great nephews Cameron and Brennan.
Viewing will begin at 6:00 PM with Vigil at 7:00 PM on Monday 10/14/19 at St. Mary's Church in Gilroy.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday 10/15/2019 at 10:00 am. Reception will follow at West Side Grill, 8080 Santa Teresa Blvd. #100, Gilroy, CA.
Family would appreciate donations to . Condolences at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019