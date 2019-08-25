Mercury News Obituaries
|
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Benita Prieto Frescas


1929 - 2019
Benita Prieto Frescas Obituary
Benita Prieto Frescas
Aug. 8, 1929 - Aug. 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Benita Prieto Frescas passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. A long time resident of San Jose and surviving spouse to Raymond Benites Frescas Sr, PFC Army WWII Veteran. Benita is survived by her 7 children; Stella Lopez, Jesse Frescas, Alex Frescas, Tommy Frescas,
Raymond Frescas Jr, Mary Frescas and Israel Frescas. Loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held to honor her life on Wednesday, August 28th at 4:00 pm at Chapel of Flowers, 900 S 2nd St, San Jose, CA 95112.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
