Benjamin H. Stein

Mar. 31, 1944-Jan. 21, 2019

Sunnyvale

Resident of Sunnyvale for many years with his devoted wife of over 40 years, Gail Stein. Predeceased by his parents Ben and Lois C. Stein of Campbell, Ben is survived by his wife, Gail, brothers Steve Stein and husband Gary McCumber of Campbell, and Tom Stein and wife Kimberley Kirchoff Stein of San Jose, and nephews Sam Stein of Berkeley and Jeffrey Stein of Sunnyvale. Also enriching his life were their dogs Chelsea, Chester, and Kingston.

Raised in Campbell, Ben earned BA and MA degrees with honors from San Jose State College, followed by a 37-year career as business teacher at Woodside High School in Woodside CA, retiring in 2006. Ben was instrumental in the development of the Business Technology Academy for Sequoia High School District, and active with ISBE (International Society of Business Educators).

With quiet grace, Ben lived with illness from his teenage years through his whole life, an example to many of his family and friends how one could live without complaint and yet utmost determination to survive his many health challenges. His reserved demeanor, wry wittiness and commitment to family gave his many friends and relations warm memories of the cherished years shared together.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 to 4:30 PM at the First Unitarian Church of San Jose, 160 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution in Ben's honor to any of these groups: Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org), HeartFit for Life (heartfitforlife.org), (kidney.org), and the Humane Society of Silicon Valley (hssv.org).





