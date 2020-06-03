Benjamin "Frank" Pettebone Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin "Frank" Pettebone, Jr.
August 5, 1942 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Frank Pettebone, 77, of Sunnyvale, died May 28, 2020 of natural causes and complications that arose from Alzheimer's Disease. Frank was born August 5, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey but lived as a resident of Sunnyvale, California since 1970.
He is survived by his son, David Pettebone (Lani) and daughter, Jennifer Arends (Eric), and grandchildren Ava, Scott, Wiley, and Owen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.


View the online memorial for Benjamin "Frank" Pettebone, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved