Benjamin "Frank" Pettebone, Jr.August 5, 1942 - May 28, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleFrank Pettebone, 77, of Sunnyvale, died May 28, 2020 of natural causes and complications that arose from Alzheimer's Disease. Frank was born August 5, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey but lived as a resident of Sunnyvale, California since 1970.He is survived by his son, David Pettebone (Lani) and daughter, Jennifer Arends (Eric), and grandchildren Ava, Scott, Wiley, and Owen.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association