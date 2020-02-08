Home

Bennie Campbell Novinksy


1929 - 2020
Bennie Campbell Novinksy Obituary
Resident of San Jose
Bennie was born in Arkansas to parents Benjamin and Evelyn. He passed away peacefully in his home in San Jose, CA. Bennie is survived by his loving wife Gloria of 66 years, and their sons Michael and Benjamin. Bennie is predeceased by his son Sam, who passed away in 2013. Bennie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2020
