Bennie Lee Shelton

May 8, 1933 - April 22, 2019

San Jose, California

Ben Shelton was born in Alturas, California. Ben lived a full life enjoying theatre, motorcycles, carpentry, family and people he met along the way. During his young life moving from place to place, he was guided by Deb & Dot Harmon of Red Bluff who provided a stable, caring home. Ben served in Air Force from 1952-56. He graduated from San Jose State University as a Drama major. In 1963, Ben became the first Technical Director of the San Jose City College Theatre and oversaw many productions until he retired in 2000. Ben loved the 49ers, Shakespeare festivals, Oregon wine, and the SF Giants.

Ben is survived by his children Lori (Tony) Moreno, Lisa (Roy) Escobar, Matthew (Andrea) Shelton, TIna Langemann, and his grandchildren Bennie, Amanda, Marissa, Alison, Mateo, Gabriel, Tyler, Cassidy, Alexander, and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Harvey IV, Mary, Jovana, Jeremiah, great-great grandchild, Andrew, sisters Linda Paine and Sharon Pelham and former wife Diane Shelton. He was preceded in death by Faunola Hewling, mother, Benjamin Willis, father, Mary Whitley Shelton, former wife, and Sgt. Harvey E. Parkerson III, U.S. Marine Corps, grandson.

He endured the loss of his grandson in the Iraq War and became a Gold Star Grandfather. During his final years, he shared his home with his granddaughter Alison while completing her degree at SJSU. The family is grateful to Alison for being with him. Donations to The Health Trust-Meals on Wheels suggested. Private services to be held.





