Bennie Lugo Antonio
Nov. 25, 1925 - Dec. 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bennie Antonio, age 94, was born to Francisco and Carmela Antonio in Kohala, Hawaii. Bennie relocated to San Jose, CA with his family at the age of 3. Bennie entered military service before the age of 18 and over his young adulthood had proudly served in the Army, Air Force and the Navy, during which time he served in WWll and the Korean War. Bennie received an Honorable Discharge from all three military branches. Following his time in the service, he worked for a time in the construction of the Hoover Dam. The family eventually settled in San Jose, CA where he had worked as an inspector/technician at GE until he retired.
Bennie had always enjoyed the adventure of travel. Following his retirement, Bennie and his wife, Angie spent their later years traveling, including several destinations in other countries. When they were not traveling, they split their time between their home in San Jose and their condo in Kona, HI.
Bennie is preceded in death by his wife and companion of 50 years, Angelica Antonio, who passed away in 2004. He is survived by his three children Linda (Richard) Hernandez, Benjamin (Suzanne) Antonio of San Jose, CA, Lanae (Manny) Andrade of Gilroy, CA. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren, Lanae (Ron Bays) of Morgan Hill, CA, Justin Antonio, Megan (Roy) Pacumio of San Jose, CA and 5 great-grandchildren Ryan Shane, Kayli, Lily and Leia
Memorial Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m., Vigil 6:00-9:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019. Services 11:00 a.m. and Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019