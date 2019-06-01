|
|
Benny Guzman, Sr.
1928 - 2019
Resident of San Jose
Beloved husband of the late Bonnie B. Guzman. Dear brother of Lena Palacios. Father of: Susan Palmer, Madeline Hurley, Benny Guzman Jr., and Marty Coreas. Grandfather and great-grandfather of 29 grandchildren, step-father to: Todd Burden, Michael Burden (granddaughters: Cierra Amay) & Michelle Burden.
Survived the US Army during the Korean War. Worked for Stanford University for 30 years - Ground Maintenance and became an avid gardener. After a long illness he succumbed on 5/26/19 - Viewing will take place on 6/4/19 at Oak Hill Memorial Park from 9AM-9PM, Funeral Services 6/25/19 at 9:30AM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019