1/1
Bernadette Biel
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette Biel
Jun. 4, 1949 - Oct. 8, 2020
San Jose
Bernadette Anne Biel, 71, a long-time resident of San Jose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8th, at her home in Georgetown, Texas, from dementia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a close friend to some, and a generous samaritan to many.
Bernadette was born on June 4, 1949, in New Jersey, the third oldest of eight children to Richard and Constance Kephart. She grew up in High Bridge, where she helped raise her brothers and sisters, and met Walt, her high school sweetheart of 47 years.
Bernadette moved to San Jose in 1968, where she married Walt and raised two children, Melissa Rossiter (m: John Rossiter) of Chandler, AZ, and Ryan Biel (m: Gia Biel) of Austin, TX. Bernadette loved family vacations to Lake Tahoe, and exploring Monterey, Carmel and the Southwest. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Gianna and Renzo Biel, and Quinn and Johnny Rossiter.
Bernadette was known for her unparalleled big heart and random acts of kindness to those in need, as well as to first responders. She is now pain free in God's kingdom with her parents and brother, whom she cared for and missed dearly.

A service to celebrate Bernadette's life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Bernadette Biel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2020
Bernee was my older sister and she did a wonderful job of caring for our parents in their elder years. She will always be remembered and missed.
Nancy Domich
Family
October 15, 2020
Gianna Biel
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved