Bernadette BielJun. 4, 1949 - Oct. 8, 2020San JoseBernadette Anne Biel, 71, a long-time resident of San Jose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8th, at her home in Georgetown, Texas, from dementia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a close friend to some, and a generous samaritan to many.Bernadette was born on June 4, 1949, in New Jersey, the third oldest of eight children to Richard and Constance Kephart. She grew up in High Bridge, where she helped raise her brothers and sisters, and met Walt, her high school sweetheart of 47 years.Bernadette moved to San Jose in 1968, where she married Walt and raised two children, Melissa Rossiter (m: John Rossiter) of Chandler, AZ, and Ryan Biel (m: Gia Biel) of Austin, TX. Bernadette loved family vacations to Lake Tahoe, and exploring Monterey, Carmel and the Southwest. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Gianna and Renzo Biel, and Quinn and Johnny Rossiter.Bernadette was known for her unparalleled big heart and random acts of kindness to those in need, as well as to first responders. She is now pain free in God's kingdom with her parents and brother, whom she cared for and missed dearly.A service to celebrate Bernadette's life will be held at a later date.