|
|
Bernard G. Nieman, Jr.
May 20, 1943 - July 26, 2019
Saratoga
Bernard George Nieman, Jr. (Bernie) of Saratoga, CA died peacefully on July 26, 2019. He was 76 years old. Bernie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Luanne Nieman of Saratoga, CA; his son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Michelle Nieman of Shell Beach, CA; his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jon Dauzvardis of Erie, CO; and his four grandchildren, Fabian Dauzvardis, Georgia Dauzvardis, Mikayla Nieman, and Cole Nieman. He is preceded in death by his brothers Gerald Nieman (2012) and Brian Nieman (1972).
Bernard Nieman was born on May 20th, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Eldena Nieman and Bernard George Nieman, Sr. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1966 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Luanne Henningsen on August 13th, 1966. After moving to San Jose, CA, Bernie began working for Philco Ford. He worked as an engineer for several companies during Silicon Valley's burgeoning years, including ISS and Shugart Associates. In 1981, he became a founding partner of Adaptec, Inc. The company manufactured systems that allowed computers to communicate at increased speeds and lower costs through peripherals such as printers and high capacity disk drives. For over a decade, Bernie was a pivotal engineer at the firm, working with the team that designed and developed Adaptec's SCSI interface, the company's most successful product.
Bernie was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and kind grandfather. He was an avid tool collector and woodworker. He enjoyed working on and driving his classic cars. He was a loyal football fan and was rarely seen without a 49ers hat. He will be remembered for his easy-going demeanor, humble nature, and quiet generosity.
At Bernie's request, no services will be held. Donations may be sent to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
View the online memorial for Bernard G. Nieman, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2019