Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Bernard George Lord


1934 - 2019
Bernard George Lord Obituary
Bernard George Lord
Dec. 24, 1934 -June 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bernard was born in London, England. He led a wonderfully productive life as an engineer working in Scotland, Switzerland, and the United States. He wrote four novels, enjoyed mountaineering, conquering Mount Rainier, Mount Shasta and Mount Whitney. He also participated in rugby, tennis, and sailing. He was a navigator in the Royal Air Force in Canada, after graduating from Kings College, London.
He left behind his wife Margaret, his sons Mark, Matthew (Donna) and daughter Kirstan, (Daniel). He loved his five grandchildren Amanda, Claudia, Samantha, Emily and Taylor. His wry sense of humor and clever wit will be missed by everyone who knew him.
His memorial celebration will be held at Darling and Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos on Friday July 19th, at 3:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, Bernie's wish was for donations to be made to Suncrest Hospice 42808 Christy Street St. 216 Fremont, CA 94538.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
