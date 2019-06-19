Mercury News Obituaries
|
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Bernardo Mena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernardo N. Mena
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bernardo Nava Mena died peacefully at home June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 yrs. to Bernadell Mena. Loving father of Dorann Mena, and Bonnie (David) Zimmerman. Adored Papa of Donny, Michael, and ChristyAnna(Cameron), great grandpa of 3, great great grandpa of 3. A native of Hawaii, age 92 yrs. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 8 siblings. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bernardo was a very devoted and loving Husband, Daddy, and Papa-Grandpa to all his family.
Private services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.


View the online memorial for Bernardo N. Mena
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 19, 2019
