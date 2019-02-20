Bernice Flores Bonham Burlingame

May 17, 1917 - February 7, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

It is with heavy hearts the family of Bernice Burlingame announces her passing on February 7, 2019 from complications of a stroke at the age of 101. She is survived by sons Patrick (Marti) and Michael (Amy); grandchildren Barbara Case (Kory) and Ryan Bonham (Jacqueline); great grandchildren Tyler, Sara, and Hanna Mortensen and Jakob Bonham, great great grandson Lyric Mortensen; and niece Lori Valencia (Steve). She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mary Flores, sister Henrietta Bondi and husband William Burlingame.

Bernice was born in Alvarado, CA and attended Washington High School, Fremont, CA. Her working years were spent at Hiller Aircraft and Stanford Research Institute. Bernice moved to Menlo Park in 1950 with her first husband, Vern. In 1962 she met and married Bill Burlingame. They moved to Sunnyvale in 1977 where she remained until her passing. Upon retirement she became an avid golfer and spent many a day at Sunken Gardens Golf Course. She loved playing golf with her family and played until she was 95.

Bernice's family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Belmont Village Senior Living Sunnyvale for the tremendous love and care they gave her for the past three years.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bernice's life on Saturday, February 23rd, 11 a.m. Lima & Campagna Mortuary, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale (corner of Hollenbeck and Fremont Avenue).





