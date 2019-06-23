|
|
Bernice Nakagawa
Resident of Cupertino for 63 years
Bernice's earthly life ended on June 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Tsutomu and Yoshiko Akizuki and brother Ed. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tad and her children Paul, Laurie (Gary) Mitchell and Chris Zercher, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by her precious Nelson and brother Gary (Candy) Akizuki and sister in law, Jane Akizuki. Services to be held on June 30, 2019 at 4:00 at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple.
View the online memorial for Bernice Nakagawa
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019