Bernice "Bea" Scheible
Feb. 28, 1920 - June 28, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Mrs. Bernice "Bea" Elaine Scheible, daughter of the late Mildred Evelyn "Eva" and John Myers, was born on February 28th, 1920 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. She was the ninth out of ten children. Bea graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1936 at the age of 16, and continued her higher education at the University of Illinois, class of 1941, with a degree in Education.
In 1946, while working at the University of Illnois' Department of Education, she met a dashing young man, Lt. Colonel Wilbur Roy Scheible, affectionately known as "Scheib," who was attending the University for his Masters in Electrical Engineering. They were married on June 22, 1947 and blessed with four children, William (Bill), Mark, Jane and Eric. Bea and Scheib celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death in 2001.
Bea truly embraced life to the absolute fullest and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. In 1962, the family was transferred to Bangkok, Thailand. During her 4 years in Thailand, the family explored most of Southeast Asia and grew to love the country as their second home. With her teaching credential, Bea became a teacher at the International School of Bangkok (62-66). Upon returning to the States, she settled in Saratoga, California, where she taught at both Saratoga High and Los Gatos High Schools. After retiring from the school district, Bea and Scheib, continued their love of travel and traveled the world including China, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Europe.
Bea had the ability to light up the room wherever she was and always had a big smile on her face. She gave the best hugs in the world and was a dedicated Friend, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, music, reading, holidays and lots of family gatherings.
She will be deeply missed and cherished in the lives of her 4 children, William (Bill) Scheible, Mark Scheible, Jane Thomas (Scheible) and Eric Scheible, her Daughter-in-laws, Jill, Kathy and Rita along with her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Terraces of Los Gatos for the incredible care that they gave Bea during her 14 years of living at the Terraces.
You may visit www.funeralcremation.com
to leave a remembrance. View the online memorial for Bernice "Bea" Scheible