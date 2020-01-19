|
Bernice Schramm
Aug 19, 1925 - Jan 19, 2018
Los Gatos, California
Bernice Schramm was an adored daughter, a cherished wife and a loving mother and mother-in-law. She was born in Chicago to Marie and Julius Magdalena, graduated from Eagle Rock High School in '43 and in 1947 married the love of her life, Lt Eric Schramm, who had been a Japanese POW. Together with their son Robert, the Schramms lived the Army life in Austria, Germany, Illinois and Virginia. In 1965 they built a new house in Los Gatos where Bernice made a lovely home for herself and Eric. Bernice loved to host parties, cook, bake and learn new crafts and sewing skills. She was President of the Campbell Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the Saratoga Library. In the 1970's when Eric retired from his second career, shop teacher at Saratoga High School, they started traveling again to destinations across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Far East and South Pacific. In later years Bernice continued to enjoy baking cookies, needlework and reading the latest best sellers. Despite the onset of dementia, Bernice was able to remain in her treasured home until the end of her days, thanks to the loving care of Frocy and Melina.
