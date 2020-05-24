Bernice SiegelResident of SaratogaBernice "Meme" Siegel died May 13, 2020, in Saratoga, California, less than two weeks before her 88th birthday. She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Murray Siegel, her two daughters, Marla Siegel and Michelle Siegel and Marla's husband, Steve Miller.Born May 26, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York to Max and Jennie Gottlieb Heftman, Meme was the youngest of three daughters. She was predeceased by her parents and beloved sisters Gertrude Niziolek and Shirley Mittenberg. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, Meme worked in Manhattan as a secretary at Lamport Export Company, a textile manufacturer. In late 1957, Meme's husband, Murray, received an offer to join Fairchild Semiconductor Company in Palo Alto, California as its ninth employee. Meme arrived in California in 1958 and set about making a home, first in Palo Alto, then Cupertino and ultimately in Saratoga, where she lived since 1967.Family was at the center of everything and every day for Meme. She took great pride in her home and garden and was a meticulous housekeeper. Meme had a natural eye for style and design. She was friendly, kind and always willing to help her neighbors in any way she could. As an active member of Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, faith was important to her. Meme and Murray shared a passion for travel & culture and enjoyed traveling around the globe. After suffering with dementia for over six years, the family is comforted that Meme is at peace. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.