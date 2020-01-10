|
Bert D. Millen
June 11, 1930 - January 1, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Bert D. Millen, age 89, beloved husband, father, and grandpa, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at the Terraces in Los Gatos. He was born June 11, 1930, in Coalinga, CA to Harry and Florence Millen. He grew up surrounded by loving uncles, aunts, and cousins in Santa Margarita and graduated in 1948 from San Luis Obispo High School where he played on the Tigers' football squad. He served with the U.S. Air Force Military Intelligence Division of the 6147th Tactical Control Group in Korea in the early 1950s, graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1957, and obtained a law degree from Santa Clara University in 1963. He married Gloria Pelliccione of Gilroy in 1959, became the proud father of Michael and Mark a few years later, and at the turn of the century became a wonderful grandpa to John, Sarah, Samuel and Daniel. Bert was president of IDEA Furniture in Los Gatos for decades, and furnished many of the beautiful office buildings and homes in the area. He was an active member of Rotary in Los Gatos and a Paul Harris Fellow. Bert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors as much as he loved a good game of chess, cards, or talking philosophy. After retiring he became beloved "Bocce Bert" at the Los Gatos Campo di Bocce and placed well in bocce ball tournaments near and far. His last few years were spent at the Terraces in Los Gatos and the family would like to thank Fe, Yoda, Geraldine, Teresita, Karlo, and all the other wonderful staff who provided such loving and compassionate care on a daily basis. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Darling-Fischer Funeral Home, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Ave., Los Gatos. Online condolences may be expressed at millen.org/Bert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in memoriam be made to Los Gatos Rotary Charities Foundation, Box 1018, Los Gatos, CA 95031.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020