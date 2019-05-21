|
Berta T. Landwehr
Resident of San Jose
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Berta, 97, died on 5/15/19. She was an elementary school teacher for 35 years and after retirement a volunteer at the San Jose Historical Museum for many more years. She was married to Paul for 67 years.
Berta and Paul had two sons, Lanny and Mark (Edith) and five grandchildren; Matt, Lindsey, Brandon, Jacob and Robert Geist.
Funeral services are at the Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara on Thursday May 23rd at 1:00 pm
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 21, 2019