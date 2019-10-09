Mercury News Obituaries
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road
San Jose, CA
Bertha Beatrice Bell


1936 - 2019
Bertha Beatrice Bell Obituary
Bertha Beatrice Bell
Bertha Beatrice Bell, 82, passed away peacefully in Reno, NV on October 5, 2019. Bertha was born on December 22, 1936 to Cordell and Bertha Lashley in Missouri. Bertha is survived by her 4 sons; Roland Parker, Mark Parker, David Bell and Michael Bell, along with other family and friends. A service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 9, 2019
