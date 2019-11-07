|
|
Bertha De La Torre
October 17,1930- October 28th-2019
San Jose, Calif
Bertha Murillo De La Torre lived in San Jose, Ca. She was born in Raleigh, California on October 17th,1930. the 23rd of October at 3:00 am our Bertha went into the arms of the Lord. She was the matriarch of the De La Torre family. She had the biggest heart of anyone. She loved hearing about any of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.She loved telling stories of growing up with her family. Her family meant everything to her. She was surrounded by her family when she passed.She is survived by her sister Pauline, brother George, her sons, Gabriel, Nicholas and Ernie and many grandchildren, great grandchildren
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 7, 2019