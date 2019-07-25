Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Skylawn Memorial Park
Hwy 92 & Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Jean Morris


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Jean Morris Obituary
Bertha Jean Morris
Resident of San Jose
Bertha Jean Morris sunset on July 14th. Jean resided in San Jose with her deceased husband (George Morris), children, & grandchildren for over 60yrs. Her love, faithfulness, and generosity will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held on Sat. July 27th at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 & Skyline Blvd, San Mateo at 1:00 p.m. (650) 349-4411.


View the online memorial for Bertha Jean Morris
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.