Bertha Jean Morris
Resident of San Jose
Bertha Jean Morris sunset on July 14th. Jean resided in San Jose with her deceased husband (George Morris), children, & grandchildren for over 60yrs. Her love, faithfulness, and generosity will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held on Sat. July 27th at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 & Skyline Blvd, San Mateo at 1:00 p.m. (650) 349-4411.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 25, 2019