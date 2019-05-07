Beryl Frances Castro

Mar 19, 1935-May 4, 2019

Our beautiful Beryl Frances Castro passed away on May 4, 2019 after a decade of living with Alzheimer's. She was a mother of five, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of two. She loved her garden, her big family, her "story", her coffee, eating over the sink, Hawaii, Andrea Bocelli, laughing wholeheartedly and most of all her husband, John Richard Castro. They have loved each other since they were age 15 and because of that love and support the "Castro clan" was created. As you pass my grandparents house, please remember Beryl, bent over her rosebushes, with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. We have a guardian angel now and our hearts are full.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 7, 2019