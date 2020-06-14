Beth Ann Hornback AlexanderNov. 13, 1946-May 28, 2020Resident of San JoseBeth grew up in the Cambrian Park area of San Jose, and as a teenager in San Francisco. After graduation she went on to a career in the electronics industry in Silicon Valley. In 1968 Beth married John Hornback with whom she had three sons. After her divorce she met and then married the man she would spend the last 34 years with, Boyd Alexander. Beth will be greatly missed by her family, and people who's lives she touched including her husband Boyd; her sons and their families, Sean and Christine, Neil and Jennifer, Troy, her grandchildren, Cameron and Hunter; her sister Vickie Lynch and family, and many friends,. Preceding her in passing were her parents Maurice and Beryl Whitaker and her brother, James Whitaker.