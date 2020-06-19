My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Beth Kay Taylor
Feb. 2, 1931 - June 3, 2020
San Jose
Beth Kay Taylor (nee Webster) left this world on June 3rd to rejoin her husband of 69 years, Philip H. Taylor. She passed peacefully at her home after an illness.
Beth was born in Imperial, Nebraska and spent her formative years there and later, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her family eventually moved to the Bay Area where she graduated from Burlingame High School and attended San Francisco State College. While in school, she served as worthy advisor of the Order of Rainbow Girls. Beth loved music, played the piano and was known for her beautiful soprano voice, performing at weddings and elsewhere. She made sure her sons and grandchildren took their music lessons too!
Beth and her future husband Phil met while both were members of the youth group's breakfast club at Burlingame Methodist Church. Later in life, both Beth and Phil would proudly mention that of the 24 people in the club at the time, 22 of them had married and all 11 couples had stayed together. Shortly after their wedding ceremony in Reno in 1951, Phil shipped off to serve in the Korean War. Beth, meanwhile, finished her degree in education and obtained her teaching certificate.
After Phil returned, he and Beth spent time establishing their family—four sons in five years! Eventually Beth's boundless energy and desire to help others sent her back to teaching, where she spent many years teaching second grade at Forest Hill Elementary in San Jose. After earning her master's degree in education in her 40s, she broadened her ability and became a reading specialist for the Campbell Union School District. She later headed a program for teachers to better help children whose main language was not English, enabling them to be more successful in school.
Beth stayed active traveling with Phil and other couples, was a president in P.E.O. chapter AQ, and loved her book club. She was also involved in her church, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga, throughout her life taking on many roles. After retiring from teaching, she used her new-found time to participate even more fully, eventually becoming a junior warden at St. Andrew's She was also involved in Marriage Encounter and the Stephen Ministries program, both as a leader and caregiver. In recent months she continued to work at the church's secondhand shop, the Echo Shop, whose proceeds fund social service agencies.
Beth leaves behind her four sons, Bruce (Shar) of Chico, Ca.; Thomas (Melissa) of Seminole Fla., Jeffrey (Karin); and Charles, all of San Jose. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, (Patrick Coronado Taylor, Justin Taylor, Trevor Taylor (Samantha), Susan Schmidt (Ted), and Kimberly Taylor. In addition, she was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Paul Schmidt.
She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and her community.
Services will be private with interment in the memorial garden at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Saratoga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one's charity of choice, the Yosemite Fund, or any of the many programs at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.