Beth O'Hanlon Ruden
August 15, 1932 - September 5, 2019
Colorado Springs
Joyously welcomed home by her family, our precious Mother joined her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2019.
Born Alice Elizabeth in Chinook Montana to Alice Elizabeth and Thomas Frederick O'Hanlon on August 15, 1932. Beth graduated from Chinook High School, attended St. Mary's of Notre Dame and graduated with a BA in English from University of Montana in Missoula, where she proudly became a lifelong member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While attending UM she met her future husband, Robert James Ruden. They wed on November 7, 1959 at St. Gabriels Catholic Church in Chinook MT. Together they had four children: Kathleen Ruden of Half Moon Bay CA, Mary Ruden of Colorado Springs CO, Joe (Donna) Ruden of Roseville CA, and Margaret Ruden of New York, NY. Beth has four beautiful grandchildren who love and miss her: Brian Sator of Sunnyvale CA, Zach and Luke Fandel Ruden of Colorado Springs, CO and John Sacco of New York, NY. Her husband Bob predeceased her in 1987.
Following Bob's death, Beth had the opportunity to travel extensively with her children - sharing many grand adventures around the world and even returning to her childhood vacation destination of Whitefish MT.
While Beth lived in Washington and Massachusetts after marriage, her true home of 47 years was Sunnyvale CA. Her children were blessed to return there year after year, fostering a close and enduring sense of family on which we all still rely. Beth's final years were spent in Roseville CA and then Colorado Springs CO.
Beth was a legal secretary, a voracious reader, an accomplished water color artist, a docent at the De Saisset art museum in Santa Clara CA, a profoundly faithful Catholic, a devoted mother, and an animal lover. Her adored Shih Tzu Annie Belle gave her great joy in her latter years. Our mother had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep sense of gratitude which stayed with her throughout.
We love you Mom, and together we celebrate your life with the assurance we will be with you again in the blink of an eye. Give our love to Grandma and Grandpa, Amoo and Ampoo, Tommy and Grandma B.
Catholic Mass and burial will be with her family in Chinook MT at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019