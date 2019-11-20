|
|
Bette Jean Van leeuwen
May 20, 1948-Oct 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bette Jean Van leeuwen. Beloved mom, grami, sister, aunt, great aunt,and friend. Bette passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 24, 2019. Bette touched the lives of everyone she met. Bette is loved and will be missed by all. Friends and family are invited for an afternoon of remembrance on Dec. 15, 2019 from 3-5pm at 1243 Wooded Hills Dr, SJ, CA 95120.
View the online memorial for Bette Jean Van leeuwen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2019