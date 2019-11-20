Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1243 Wooded Hills Dr,
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette VanLeeuwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Jean VanLeeuwen


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette Jean VanLeeuwen Obituary
Bette Jean Van leeuwen
May 20, 1948-Oct 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bette Jean Van leeuwen. Beloved mom, grami, sister, aunt, great aunt,and friend. Bette passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 24, 2019. Bette touched the lives of everyone she met. Bette is loved and will be missed by all. Friends and family are invited for an afternoon of remembrance on Dec. 15, 2019 from 3-5pm at 1243 Wooded Hills Dr, SJ, CA 95120.


View the online memorial for Bette Jean Van leeuwen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -