Bette Fumiko Sueki
Resident of Sunnyvale
Peacefully passed away on December 23, 2019 in her 88th year. Much loved Aunt and the youngest of 9 children of the Mountain View Sueki family, Bette is survived by her brother George Sueki of Long Beach. Bette was a long time resident of Sunnyvale and was retired from the Palo Alto VA hospital. She was gentle, caring and very family oriented spending much time with her extended family. She always made time for her nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Beck Care Home for their love and care. Bette has requested no service. She will be interred at Alta Mesa, Palo Alto.
Koden and messages for the family can be directed to the Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125, Attn: Sueki Family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019