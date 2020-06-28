Betty Ann Vodden GaebelDecember 31, 1936 - June 10, 2020StocktonBetty was born in San Jose, California to Alice Allen Vodden and Melvin (Dede) Vodden on December 31, 1936. She passed away at San Joaquin General Hospital June 10, 2020 at the age of 83 following a fall at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years Roy W. Gaebel, Jr., her older sister Helen Vodden Benjamin of Campbell CA and her infant son Craig 1960. She is survived by her son Roy Stanley Gaebel, his wife Debra and Betty's daughter Susan Yvonne Peterson all of Stockton, her two granddaughters Jessica McCornack (Andrew) and Kelsey Kook (Adam) great grandchildren Addison, Lia, and Karson Gaebel, her brother-in-law Chuck Benjamin, her sister-in-law Beverly Wood, and many nieces and nephews.Betty grew up in San Jose and went to Willow Glen schools graduating from Willow Glen High School in 1954. She then went off to Santa Barbara State College where she met Roy who was to become her loving companion for life. They were married in January, 1956 during her sophomore year. Roy graduated in June and was immediately drafted into the army, and after boot camp was stationed in Ft Lewis Washington. He was a crack marksman and became a member of the army rifle team. They bought a tiny travel trailer and Betty traveled coast to coast with him for competition. Upon discharge from the army Roy began a long career with PG&E. Betty and her young family lived in numerous locations in Northern California (Pleasant Hills, Ukiah, Red Bluff, back to San Jose) then in 1974 to Stockton where she lived until her death.Betty loved her life raising her two children and being a part of their activities in school and on the playing field. Both children were active in sports and son Roy played football and baseball at UOP and in 2007 was inducted into the Stockton Athletic Hall Of Fame. Betty and Roy were always in the stands when Susan and son Roy were competing. She loved camping and fishing with her family and soon a travel trailer and boat became a standard part of family equipment. She had a wonderful sense of humor and clever April Fools pranks were a favorite. Betty also loved to play bridge and belonged to numerous bridge groups, notably The Elegant Eight in her later years. She was active in community service through the Stockton Assistance League and the Laureate Society.After her husband's retirement in 1987, she and Roy were serious fisher people, traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada following salmon, steelhead, trout and other lake fish. They also enjoyed many trips to Reno/Tahoe and seeing much of the world while ocean cruising.Last June Betty enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Hawaii with her children. She loved her family dearly and they will greatly miss her. A private family celebration of her life will occur after the threat of the Coronavirus has subsided.