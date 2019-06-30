Mercury News Obituaries
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA 95677
(916) 791-2273
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA 95677
Betty Aust


1934 - 2019
Betty Aust Obituary
Betty Aust
Feb 16, 1934 - June 7, 2019
Lincoln
Betty Ruth (Morton) Aust, age 85, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's at the Sunshine Senior Care home in Lincoln, Ca. From her birth in Twin Falls, Idaho, on February 16, 1934 to her death she delighted the people around her with love, joy, and music. In addition to her love of family, Betty was a proficient dancer and was an avid bicyclist.
She retired from IBM in San Jose, CA. in 1992, married her loving husband Tom Aust in March, 2002 and they lived in the Sun City Lincoln community.
She is survived by her husband, four children: Patrick Dickson, Pamela Dickson, Robert Dickson, and Brenda Johnson; six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Betty will be remembered at a memorial service for family and friends at the Sun City Lincoln Hills Kilaga Springs Lodge in Lincoln Ca. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel , Rocklin, CA 916-791-2273


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019
