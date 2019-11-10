|
|
Betty Byrne
Jul. 22, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2019
Resident of Saratoga and Los Gatos
Entered into rest August 25, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California, at age 89. Beloved mother of Jeff, Jon and Steve, and mother-in-law of Bruna, Zinta and Randi. Cherished grandmother of Marissa, Michael, Matthew and Ryan. Also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by loving husband Ramon, sisters Agnes and Ann, brother John and her dear granddaughter Samantha. Betty was active as a community volunteer in Saratoga and as a member of the Los Gatos United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. Beginning in the 1970s, Betty could be seen every morning running and walking the streets of Saratoga. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Los Gatos United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 PM. The family kindly requests that all donations be made to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (www.shfb.org), or to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019