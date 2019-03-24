Betty Coleman

Apr. 2, 1926 - Mar. 14, 2019

Morgan Hill

Betty Coleman passed away from natural causes on March 14, 2019 in Morgan Hill, CA. Betty grew up in Willow Glen, CA and attended Los Gatos High School where she met the love of her life, John Coleman. The two were married on June 28, 1946 and remained together until his death in 2011.

Betty and John moved to the Almaden Valley in 1955 where they raised their three sons, Curt, Tom and Jim. They lived there until they moved to Morgan Hill in 2003. She and John were partners in every sense of the word, as she was the bookkeeper for his cattle feed business.

Betty and John loved to travel and once their children were off to college and careers, they visited many countries, including Italy, Spain, France, England, Ireland, Israel, Peru, and Korea. For many years they would spend a month each year in Hawaii, where they would sun on Waikiki Beach and enjoy talking to the friends they made there. However, their little "piece of heaven" was always Sardine Lake in California's northern Sierra Nevada mountains. She and John were regulars there for decades and they taught their boys outdoor skills such as camping and fishing. To this day her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren love visiting Sardine Lake for the memories it brings back.

Betty is survived by her three sons, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren, who will all miss her greatly, but still have wonderful memories of the time spent with her and her stories of her travel adventures.





View the online memorial for Betty Coleman Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary