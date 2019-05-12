|
Betty Einhorn
Oct. 22, 1925 - May 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Elizabeth "Betty" Einhorn passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Einhorn and is survived by her children, Linda White (Richard), and Gary Einhorn (Cindy); her grandchildren, Brandon Einhorn (Jennifer), Alexandria Einhorn, Aaron White, Sarah White, and Ryan White; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Arabella, Chase, and Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Monday, May 20th at Queen of Apostles, 4911 Moorpark Ave, San Jose. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Queen of Apostles.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019