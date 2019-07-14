Betty J. Menacho

July 26, 1935 ~ July 2, 2019

39 Year Resident of Santa Cruz

Betty J. Menacho passed away in her home on July 2, at the age of 83. Betty was born in Sacramento, and adopted by Manuel and Theresa Silva. Raised in San Jose. Betty was the third graduating class of James Lick High School. This is where she met the love of her life Frank Menacho while in high school and the couple were married for 57 years. Frank preceded her in death in 2010.

Betty attended San Jose City College and later became a custom banking officer at Bank of the West. Her career in banking spanned over 21 years. Betty was a member of the Pajaro Valley Woman's Golf Club in 1990, serving as their captain for six terms. She was also a director of the Woman's Golf, for the Woman's Golf Association of Northern California from 2000-2004. She was a long time parishioner at Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz, and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Family was of paramount importance in her life, and she enjoyed preparing family dinners, and supported them in all of their endeavors. Her dedication and devotion leaves a wonderful legacy and blueprint for them to continue in their lives'.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Manuel & Theresa Silva, Sisters Eva Pacheco & Mary Christine, and the love of her life, Frank L. Menacho Sr. Betty was a loving mother to her son Frank (Martha) Menacho Jr. of Paso Robles; her daughter Christy (Roger) Azevedo of Santa Cruz; loving grandmother to Natalie Menacho of Orca Island, Jennifer & Nicholas Menacho of Santa Cruz; and Breanna, Alexis and Anthony Azevedo of Santa Cruz. Betty also leaves her sister, Dolly Souza of San Jose.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (210 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) A private interment will take place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Frank.





View the online memorial for Betty J. Menacho Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 14, 2019