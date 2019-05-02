Betty Jeanne Stump

March 19, 1934 - April 27, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Betty Jeanne Stump passed away on Saturday, April 27 after a brief illness. She touched the lives of many people throughout her community with acts of kindness and generosity.

Betty was born in Benson, MN, moved to California in 1935, graduated from Los Gatos High School and attended San Jose State. She was a stay-at-home Mom with the gift of hospitality fully committed to her family and friends. Betty regularly volunteered at her Church doing everything from painting to youth leadership. She enjoyed traveling, with Hawaii as a favorite destination, reading, and participating in Bible Study Fellowship for more than 10 years.

Betty is survived by her husband Bud; son Rob (Nancy) of Los Gatos, son-in-law Ron Renz of Modesto, and grandchildren Katy and Josh Hamilton of San Francisco, Daniel and Kelsey Renz of San Francisco, Mary Stump and JT Taylor of Napa, Rachel and Will Allison of Los Gatos, Peter Stump of Seattle and one great-grandson Jack Robert Renz. She is also survived by her sisters Bobby Campbell of San Jose and Nancy Giannini of Reno. Betty is now reunited with her parents Ingvald and Ingaborg Arne and daughter Debbie Renz in heaven.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 3:00-4:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14103 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga. Betty will be buried at Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga in a private family graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Hinchee Foundation, 825 North Kellogg Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. The Hinchee Foundation provides group homes for those with developmental disabilities.





View the online memorial for Betty Jeanne Stump Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary